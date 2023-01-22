YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $180.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

