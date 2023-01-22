Motco Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

