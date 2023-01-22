SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Holdings Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

