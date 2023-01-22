YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,832 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

