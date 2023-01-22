Motco Acquires New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.