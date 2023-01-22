Motco Invests $59,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Motco purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
