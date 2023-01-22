Motco Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.