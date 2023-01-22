Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.07 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

