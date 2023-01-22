Duality Advisers LP Purchases 9,049 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

