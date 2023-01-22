Motco Sells 565 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Motco trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 85,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

