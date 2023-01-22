Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 6,832 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.73 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

