Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 377 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

