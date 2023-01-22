Motco Purchases New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Motco acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sony Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Sony Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

SONY opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

