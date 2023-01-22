Motco Makes New $41,000 Investment in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Motco bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UITB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.
VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA UITB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $52.25.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.