Motco Makes New $41,000 Investment in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Motco bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UITB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UITB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

