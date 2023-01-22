Duality Advisers LP Has $2.21 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

