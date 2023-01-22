Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,064 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.



