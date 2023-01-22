Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

