West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $259.55 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

