Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $239.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

