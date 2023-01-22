The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $301.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

