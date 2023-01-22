Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

