VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

