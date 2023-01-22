Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $38.70 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.