Larson Financial Group LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $86.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

