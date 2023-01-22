Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,913,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $226.28 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

