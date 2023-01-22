Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,488 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH stock opened at $297.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

