Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NYSE GE opened at $77.68 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

