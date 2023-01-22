Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,092 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE RHI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

