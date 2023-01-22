Larson Financial Group LLC Has $77,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 151,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

