Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $301.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

