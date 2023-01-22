Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

