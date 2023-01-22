Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

