Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.