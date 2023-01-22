Motco Acquires 400 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Motco grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 320.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

