Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,092 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.