Motco Invests $55,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Motco bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

