Duality Advisers LP Purchases 38,076 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

