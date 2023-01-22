2,492 Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Acquired by Motco

Motco bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 189.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS PREF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

