Duality Advisers LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

