Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.