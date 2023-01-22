Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) vs. LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Critical Contrast

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and LiveXLive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 6.15 -$3.44 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.93 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reborn Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveXLive Media.

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than LiveXLive Media.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats LiveXLive Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About LiveXLive Media

(Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.