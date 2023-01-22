Reviewing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -10.30% -0.13% -0.07% Duolingo -18.65% -12.06% -9.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $532.18 million 7.82 -$8.79 million ($0.74) -70.17 Duolingo $250.77 million 13.37 -$60.13 million ($1.61) -52.53

This table compares Altair Engineering and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duolingo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 0 3 0 2.50 Duolingo 0 1 7 0 2.88

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Duolingo has a consensus target price of $107.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Duolingo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Duolingo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

