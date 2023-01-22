Contrasting IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 1.13 -$254.40 million ($0.61) -4.46 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million ($0.38) -9.79

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.82%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -21.69% 2.18% 1.23% New Found Gold N/A -93.88% -76.38%

Summary

IAMGOLD beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.