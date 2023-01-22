Financial Comparison: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,535.14 -$17.35 million ($0.82) -12.07 Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 10.32 -$68.08 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambrx Biopharma.

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.78% -97.25% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Ambrx Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

