Head-To-Head Review: Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) & Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 17.65% 29.02% 15.16% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Kerry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $4.62 billion 5.44 $822.96 million $0.70 29.61 Kerry Group $8.70 billion 1.94 $902.71 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Epiroc AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 4 7 2 0 1.85 Kerry Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 870.82%. Kerry Group has a consensus price target of $120.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Kerry Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Kerry Group

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. The company products include frozen meals, hot and cold pies, processed meats, and dairy spreads. It distributes under the following brands: LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Richmond, Wall’s, and Mattesons. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.