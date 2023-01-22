Critical Review: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 36.91% 61.21% 39.54% Ashtead Group 16.72% 30.61% 9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 3 3 0 2.00 Ashtead Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Ashtead Group has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. Given Ashtead Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.66 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.33 Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.48 $1.25 billion $13.37 18.88

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashtead Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services, services. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and offshore towage, salvage and related marine activities under APM Terminals brand. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer containers; anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

