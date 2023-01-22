Head to Head Contrast: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37% VAALCO Energy 21.81% 60.93% 29.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.79 $116.74 million $4.68 3.71 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 2.67 $81.84 million $1.14 4.31

This table compares SandRidge Energy and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VAALCO Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

