Reviewing CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) & Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.51 $1.43 million $0.20 71.40 Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.62 $6.06 million $0.69 15.64

Perma-Pipe International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CECO Environmental. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Perma-Pipe International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

