Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) & Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Critical Review

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 4 0 2.13 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -284.78% -80.43% -42.96% Lexaria Bioscience -2,839.84% -74.11% -72.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $12.40 million 40.30 -$203.67 million ($5.56) -3.38 Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 64.75 -$7.27 million ($1.25) -2.18

Lexaria Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexaria Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU. It has collaboration partnerships with Vinbiocare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop nucleic acid-based therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. to develop mRNA therapeutic candidates for rare disease targets; CureVac AG to develop mRNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates for various indications; Singapore Economic Development Board and Duke-NUS Medical School to develop LUNAR-COV19 vaccine; and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover siRNA medicines for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

