Head-To-Head Comparison: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -357.89% -1,157.24% -34.01% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A 19.69% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 5 1 2 0 1.63 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MorphoSys and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

MorphoSys presently has a consensus price target of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 274.04%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 81.06%. Given MorphoSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $212.49 million 3.03 -$608.66 million ($7.05) -0.67 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$4.54 million N/A N/A

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys.

Volatility & Risk

MorphoSys has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats MorphoSys on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. The company also develops Pelabresib, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat myelofibrosis; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy, an autoimmune disease; and CPI-0209, a small molecule that is in Phase I/II designed to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting EZH2. In addition, it develops Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; Tremfya, an antibody to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and palmoplantar pustulosis; and MOR210/TJ210, an antibody to treat immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation to develop and commercialize MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab; and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

